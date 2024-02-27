Truvestments Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 100,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444,542 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 85,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

