Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 617 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,020,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in BOX by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 296,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 47,421 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,532,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of BOX by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 288,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 146,580 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.66, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,414,596.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

