Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,688,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

HHH opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.42 and a 1-year high of $86.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $30,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,126.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 3,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $260,887.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,842,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,515,039.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $30,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,126.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,075 shares of company stock worth $529,871 and have sold 2,608 shares worth $215,112. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

