Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.