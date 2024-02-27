Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Acquires 6,393 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.89. 11,216,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,175,561. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.52 and a one year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

