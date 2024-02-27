Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Buys Shares of 5,557 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 300,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 355,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 33,611 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 450,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 44,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 372,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69,324 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FXI traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,334,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,993,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Stories

