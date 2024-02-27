Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.6% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.66. The stock had a trading volume of 62,959,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,846,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,928 shares of company stock worth $20,545,953. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.