Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Takes $128,000 Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 88.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Price Performance

NYSE:NTCO remained flat at $6.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,196. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.82.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

