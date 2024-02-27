Turning Point Brands (TPB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Turning Point Brands Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $398.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.48. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.
Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands
In other news, Director Stephen Usher sold 1,700 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $41,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Turning Point Brands Company Profile
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
