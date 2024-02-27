Turning Point Brands (TPB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $398.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.48. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

In other news, Director Stephen Usher sold 1,700 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $41,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

