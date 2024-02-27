Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.