Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 46 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $429.00. 80,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,649. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $441.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

