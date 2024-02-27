Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 587 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,636,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $857,967,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,765,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,767,000 after acquiring an additional 151,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,525,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,417,000 after purchasing an additional 164,726 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.60. 60,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,876. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.