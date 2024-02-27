U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Up 8.2%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58. 516,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 733,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $907.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 214.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 756,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 2,504.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 668,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,726,000 after purchasing an additional 549,710 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 529,894 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

