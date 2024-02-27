Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,070,107 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 0.3% of Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,916,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200,322 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,408,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $922,305,000 after purchasing an additional 823,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.21. 5,776,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,279,645. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.