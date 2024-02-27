UBS Group Trims Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Target Price to $12.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNPO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Snap One from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ SNPO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,032. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $648.97 million, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.27. Snap One has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Snap One by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

