UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

UFP Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $8.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

UFP Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

UFP Industries stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.77. 43,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,905. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $128.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after buying an additional 100,038 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,429,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

