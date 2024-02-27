Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Unilever by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 677,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,878. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

