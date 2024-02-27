Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) Increases Dividend to €0.01 Per Share

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.0064. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Uniphar Stock Performance

LON:UPR traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 234 ($2.97). 10,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,941. The stock has a market capitalization of £638.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00 and a beta of 0.77. Uniphar has a 52-week low of GBX 178 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 310 ($3.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 230.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 215.52.

Uniphar Company Profile

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

