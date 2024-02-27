Uniswap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $402.67 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.44 billion and $402.67 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $10.76 or 0.00018936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00129388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007694 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001748 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 10.71249472 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 945 active market(s) with $463,432,381.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.