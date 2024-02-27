United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.2 %

UCBIO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.20. 6,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,257. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.