United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
United Community Banks Trading Up 0.2 %
UCBIO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.20. 6,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,257. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63.
United Community Banks Company Profile
