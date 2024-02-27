Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Barclays

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

U has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

NYSE:U traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,066,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125,187. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.52.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,522,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,994,688. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,128,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,382,000 after acquiring an additional 308,410 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,440,000 after acquiring an additional 712,579 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $379,180,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

