Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLED. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display stock opened at $173.12 on Friday. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $125.98 and a 12 month high of $194.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.86 and its 200-day moving average is $167.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,977.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

