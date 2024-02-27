Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.29

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.29 and last traded at $47.17, with a volume of 684545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,104 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after acquiring an additional 420,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,835,000 after acquiring an additional 674,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,600,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,590,000 after acquiring an additional 125,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,920,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,609 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.