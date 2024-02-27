USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Price Performance

Shares of USDP opened at $0.22 on Friday. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USD Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in USD Partners by 145.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in USD Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in USD Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USD Partners by 201.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in USD Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

