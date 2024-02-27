V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in V.F. were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 43.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 121.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.27%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

