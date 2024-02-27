VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.06 (LON:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

VAALCO Energy stock remained flat at GBX 345 ($4.38) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 354.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 356.57. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282.33 ($3.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 424.29 ($5.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £362.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,437.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.13) price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.