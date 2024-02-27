Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $139.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average of $127.26. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $139.56.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

