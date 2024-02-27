Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 1,154,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2,400.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 336,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 323,065 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $503,539. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DGX opened at $126.15 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

