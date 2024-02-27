Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

MDLZ stock opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.70.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

