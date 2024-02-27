Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 16.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $326.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $334.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

