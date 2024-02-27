Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

