Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298,570 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in PPL by 70.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,405 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,244,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,783,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. PPL’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.