Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,511 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $99.69.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

