Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,478 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.