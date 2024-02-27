Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.16.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

