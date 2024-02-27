Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $20,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.34. The company had a trading volume of 479,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average is $133.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

