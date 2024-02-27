Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Buys 8,300 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $32,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PLD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.12. The stock had a trading volume of 724,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,388. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

