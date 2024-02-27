Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.1% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $59,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after buying an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after buying an additional 4,333,997 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,374,000 after buying an additional 3,687,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,736,000 after buying an additional 3,381,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,140,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,199,190. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The stock has a market cap of $672.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

