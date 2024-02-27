Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $22.28 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $22,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 533,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,353,000 after buying an additional 496,581 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 253.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $61.82. 1,788,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,944. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.61. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

