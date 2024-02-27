Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $24.85 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $24,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after purchasing an additional 925,939 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 892,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CME Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,541,000 after purchasing an additional 634,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $219.02. 884,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.02 and a 200 day moving average of $208.74.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

