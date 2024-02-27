Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $27.68 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,669,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,175 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $27,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 122,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,824,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,730,548. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

