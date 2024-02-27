Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Lowers Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 615,586 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.67% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $19,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 152,907 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 38.4% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 173,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.8 %

ANF stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.24. 653,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,557. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $128.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.43.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

