Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Lowers Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,829 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.26% of RenaissanceRe worth $26,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,974,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,653.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.45. 87,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,995. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $235.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.33 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

