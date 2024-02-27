Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,700 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.09% of Ferguson worth $29,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Ferguson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $209.29. The stock had a trading volume of 580,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.76. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $211.48. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.