Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases 4,221 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.3% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $68,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,879,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,454,338. The stock has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

