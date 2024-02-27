Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases 649 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $33,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE traded down $3.65 on Tuesday, hitting $359.56. 814,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,481. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.78. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

