Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,583 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.9% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $104,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.06. 1,791,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,209. The company has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

