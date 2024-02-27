Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 251,385 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,385 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health comprises approximately 0.9% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.73% of Encompass Health worth $48,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,700,000. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 137,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

Shares of EHC stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 203,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,278. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $76.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

