Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 252,694 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,694 shares during the period. Brunswick comprises approximately 1.7% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 1.62% of Brunswick worth $89,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 62.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BC. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $787,035.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,938.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,696 shares of company stock worth $1,525,349 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brunswick Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.34. 181,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,552. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.