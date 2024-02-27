Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 373,298 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 373,298 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $43,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 209.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 31.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $36.38. 503,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,929. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

